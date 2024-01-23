Open Menu

Thief Gang Busted, Ring Leader Held

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Thief gang busted, ring leader held

MUZAFFARNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Daira Din Panah police Kot Addu on Tuesday busted a thief gang and arrested the ring leader involved in various cases across the district.

In line with special directives of the district police officer, the Daira Din Panah police launched a crackdown against criminals involved in stealing cattle and other valuables in the area.

The police busted the notorious Money Gang and arrested the ring leader Mudasir Imran.

The police also recovered stolen valuables including a motorcycle and cash from his possession.

Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the arrested criminal, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Kot Addu Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting

Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs ..

Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs against India

57 minutes ago
 Infinix Takes Center Stage at CES 2024

Infinix Takes Center Stage at CES 2024

3 hours ago
 PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem

PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem

3 hours ago
 PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East toda ..

PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East today

3 hours ago
 Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan ..

Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s soci ..

Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..

17 hours ago
 Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrill ..

Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase

17 hours ago
 Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

17 hours ago
 LG representative delegation call on CM KP

LG representative delegation call on CM KP

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan