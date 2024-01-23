Thief Gang Busted, Ring Leader Held
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2024 | 04:20 PM
MUZAFFARNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Daira Din Panah police Kot Addu on Tuesday busted a thief gang and arrested the ring leader involved in various cases across the district.
In line with special directives of the district police officer, the Daira Din Panah police launched a crackdown against criminals involved in stealing cattle and other valuables in the area.
The police busted the notorious Money Gang and arrested the ring leader Mudasir Imran.
The police also recovered stolen valuables including a motorcycle and cash from his possession.
Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the arrested criminal, police sources added.
