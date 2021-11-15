UrduPoint.com

Thief Gang Busted, Stolen Cattle Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

Thief gang busted, stolen cattle recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The Alpa police have busted a notorious cattle thief gang and arrested two members including the ring leader besides recovering stolen cattle from their possession here on Monday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the Alpa police station under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Zubair launched a special crackdown against the gang.

The police team busted notorious Waheed Hiraj gang and arrested its two members including the ring leader Waheed Hussain and Shahzad Akram.

Police have recovered stolen cattle and cash total worth Rs 200,000 from their possession. The criminals have confessed five cattle theft case and more recoveries were expected from them, the police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Criminals From

Recent Stories

Federal govt decides not to increase POL prices

Federal govt decides not to increase POL prices

12 minutes ago
 Prithviraj’s teaser enthrall fans

Prithviraj’s teaser enthrall fans

37 minutes ago
 UN Supports Punishment for Killing Civilians Amid ..

UN Supports Punishment for Killing Civilians Amid Report of US Deadly Airstrike ..

2 minutes ago
 Oil, Gas to Remain Irreplaceable in Global Energy ..

Oil, Gas to Remain Irreplaceable in Global Energy System for Long Time - BP Comp ..

2 minutes ago
 BOI to hold 'E-KACHEHRY for Business Fraternity' o ..

BOI to hold 'E-KACHEHRY for Business Fraternity' on Nov 17

2 minutes ago
 Turkey's Erdogan to Visit Iran to Sign Bilateral C ..

Turkey's Erdogan to Visit Iran to Sign Bilateral Cooperation Roadmap - Tehran

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.