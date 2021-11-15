Thief gang busted, stolen cattle recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The Alpa police have busted a notorious cattle thief gang and arrested two members including the ring leader besides recovering stolen cattle from their possession here on Monday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the Alpa police station under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Zubair launched a special crackdown against the gang.

The police team busted notorious Waheed Hiraj gang and arrested its two members including the ring leader Waheed Hussain and Shahzad Akram.

Police have recovered stolen cattle and cash total worth Rs 200,000 from their possession. The criminals have confessed five cattle theft case and more recoveries were expected from them, the police sources added.