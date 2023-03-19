Thief gang busted, stolen valuables recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Shah Rukan-e-Alam police have busted a notorious thief gang and recovered stolen valuables from their possession during a raid conducted here on Sunday.

According to police sources, taking action on the rising incidents of motorcycle theft, a police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Qurat-Ul-Ain conducted a raid and busted notorious Ashi Gang.

The police team arrested two members of the gang including the ring leader Aslam alias Ashi and another.

Three stolen motorcycles worth Rs 270,000 and cash Rs 30,000 have been recovered from the criminals by tracing three cases.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.