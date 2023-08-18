Open Menu

Thief Gang Busted, Stolen Valuables Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Thief gang busted, stolen valuables recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Mumtazabad police busted a notorious thief gang and arrested two criminals besides recovering stolen valuables from their possession here on Friday.

As per directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, the Mumtazabad police under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Capt (retd) Qazi Ali Raza launched a crackdown against thieves.

The police team busted the notorious "Salu" gang and arrested two members including the ring leader Salman alias Salu and Danish.

Police have recovered stolen valuables including six motorcycles, one loader rickshaw and cash Rs 250,000 from their possession by tracing 15 cases from them.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates&#039; Adam Yates takes podium at ..

UAE Team Emirates&#039; Adam Yates takes podium at Vuelta Burgos in Spain

9 minutes ago
 Cricket wave to hit United States with US Masters ..

Cricket wave to hit United States with US Masters T10

43 minutes ago
 U.S. Consul General calls on Chairman Management C ..

U.S. Consul General calls on Chairman Management Committee Zaka Ashraf in Lahore

44 minutes ago
 2nd edition of Liwa Date Festival and Auction to s ..

2nd edition of Liwa Date Festival and Auction to start on September 21

2 hours ago
 Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea agai ..

Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea against NAB amendments

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in firs ..

Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in first half of this Year

3 hours ago
Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger inj ..

Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger injury

3 hours ago
 Emirati investments in Ethiopia totalled US$2.9 bi ..

Emirati investments in Ethiopia totalled US$2.9 billion at end of 2022: Thani Al ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai’s International Humanitarian City holds ga ..

Dubai’s International Humanitarian City holds gathering to mark World Humanita ..

3 hours ago
 UAE a key player in supporting international human ..

UAE a key player in supporting international humanitarian action: Hamdan bin Zay ..

3 hours ago
 Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on ..

Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on body of Sheikh Saud bin Abdul ..

4 hours ago
 Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for ..

Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for trial, LHC informed

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan