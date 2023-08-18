Thief gang busted, stolen valuables recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Mumtazabad police busted a notorious thief gang and arrested two criminals besides recovering stolen valuables from their possession here on Friday.

As per directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, the Mumtazabad police under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Capt (retd) Qazi Ali Raza launched a crackdown against thieves.

The police team busted the notorious "Salu" gang and arrested two members including the ring leader Salman alias Salu and Danish.

Police have recovered stolen valuables including six motorcycles, one loader rickshaw and cash Rs 250,000 from their possession by tracing 15 cases from them.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.