Open Menu

Thief Gang Busted, Stolen Valuables Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2024 | 08:41 PM

Thief gang busted, stolen valuables recovered

Chab Kalan police have busted a notorious thief gang and recovered stolen valuables from their possession during a special crackdown launched on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Chab Kalan police have busted a notorious thief gang and recovered stolen valuables from their possession during a special crackdown launched on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharrak, the Chab Kalan police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Abdul Rehman, launched a special crackdown against criminals involved in stealing valuables.

The police team busted the notorious Zain Khokhar gang and arrested its two members including the ring leader Zain and Salman.

Police also recovered stolen valuables including four motorcycles, solar plates and cash from their possession.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries are expected, police sources added.

APP/qbs/thh

1950 hrs

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

5 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

5 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

5 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

5 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

5 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

5 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

5 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

5 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

6 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

6 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

6 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan