Thief gang busted, stolen valuables recovered

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Chab Kalan police have busted a notorious thief gang and recovered stolen valuables from their possession during a special crackdown launched on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharrak, the Chab Kalan police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Abdul Rehman, launched a special crackdown against criminals involved in stealing valuables.

The police team busted the notorious Zain Khokhar gang and arrested its two members including the ring leader Zain and Salman.

Police also recovered stolen valuables including four motorcycles, solar plates and cash from their possession.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries are expected, police sources added.

1950 hrs