Thief gang busted, stolen valuables recovered

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The police arrested a thief gang and recovered stolen valuables from their possession on Saturday.

Danewal and Jhal Sial police launched a crackdown against criminals involved in stealing

motorcycles, cars and other valuables.

Danewal police arrested three members of the thief gang, including Haroon, Abbas and Adil.

The police also recovered stolen valuables, including 12 motorcycles and a car,

by tracing 13 cases against them.

Meanwhile, the Jhal Sial police arrested a thief, Iftekhar Shah, and recovered

valuables worth over Rs 2.5 million.