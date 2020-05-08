Thief gang busted, stolen valuables recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Seetal Mari police busted a thief gang and recovered stolen valuables worth over Rs one million from their possession here on Friday.

According to police sources, taking action on rising incidents of theft from different areas of Seetal Mari police station, the City Police Officer (CPO) Hassan Raza Khan formed a special team under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Ahmed Nawaz Shah to arrest the criminals.

The police team busted the thief gang and arrested five members of the gang namely Ajmal, Waqas, Waris, Adnan and Imran.

Police have also recovered stolen batteries, engine parts and other valuables total worth over Rupees one million from their possession.

The criminals have confessed various activities, however, further investigations were underway from them for more recoveries, police sources added.