UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thief Gang Busted, Stolen Valuables Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 01:20 PM

Thief gang busted, stolen valuables recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Seetal Mari police busted a thief gang and recovered stolen valuables worth over Rs one million from their possession here on Friday.

According to police sources, taking action on rising incidents of theft from different areas of Seetal Mari police station, the City Police Officer (CPO) Hassan Raza Khan formed a special team under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Ahmed Nawaz Shah to arrest the criminals.

The police team busted the thief gang and arrested five members of the gang namely Ajmal, Waqas, Waris, Adnan and Imran.

Police have also recovered stolen batteries, engine parts and other valuables total worth over Rupees one million from their possession.

The criminals have confessed various activities, however, further investigations were underway from them for more recoveries, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Asia virus latest: S. Korea football kicks off, Ho ..

2 minutes ago

UN Chief Calls for Eradicating Hate Speech Amid CO ..

2 minutes ago

China's new spacecraft returns to Earth: official

2 minutes ago

China offers 'Master's Programme 2020-21' for 79 d ..

12 minutes ago

Stocks rally as reopening

28 minutes ago

Rape victim lodges FIR against accused after four- ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.