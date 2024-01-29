Thief Gang Busted, Three Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 11:41 PM
City Shujabad police busted a notorious thief gang and arrested three members besides recovering stolen valuables from their possession here on Monday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) City Shujabad police busted a notorious thief gang and arrested three members besides recovering stolen valuables from their possession here on Monday.
According to police sources, City Shujabad police under the supervision of SP Sadar Division Shamuddin launched a special operation against thieves and busted the notorious Irfan Gang.
The police arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Irfan, Sajjad and Zulifqar.
The police also recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 400,000 including two motorcycles, cattle, mobile phones and cash from their possession by tracing four cases.
Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.
Recent Stories
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..
CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to encourage oil, gas exploration
PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of economic crisis: Bilawal
PPP introduces manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Awami, Muashi Muahida: Bilawal
Jordan score twice in injury time to surge into Asian Cup quarters
Two inter-district drug dealers arrested with 41kg Hashish
Gambian festival revitalises tradition of initiatory rite
Terrorist Naikman Ullah killed in N Waziristan IBO
NEC directs priority financial allocations for merged, backward districts
King Charles III leaves London hospital after prostate surgery
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Sudan6 minutes ago
-
CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to encourage oil, gas exploration6 minutes ago
-
PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of economic crisis: Bilawal6 minutes ago
-
PPP introduces manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Awami, Muashi Muahida: Bilawal6 minutes ago
-
Two inter-district drug dealers arrested with 41kg Hashish12 minutes ago
-
Terrorist Naikman Ullah killed in N Waziristan IBO12 minutes ago
-
NEC directs priority financial allocations for merged, backward districts5 minutes ago
-
Muhibullah taking part in election on spirit of public service5 minutes ago
-
Alvi urges public-private sectors' collaboration in jobs creation for special persons5 minutes ago
-
BoD of OIC's Ombudsman Institutions held in Pakistan15 minutes ago
-
IGP meets delegation of private welfare organization5 minutes ago
-
Solangi condemns propaganda on social media about journalists’ harassment5 minutes ago