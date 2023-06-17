Thief gang busted, three held with stolen valuables

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Jalilabad police have busted a notorious thief gang and arrested three members of the gang besides recovering stolen valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Saturday.

According to police sources, taking action on the rising incidents of theft cases in the area, the Jalilabad police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Mudasir Hussain Shah, launched a special crackdown against criminals and busted Daani gang. The police also arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Daniyal alias Daani, Farhan and Rashid.

Police have traced 14 theft cases from the arrested criminals and recovered stolen valuables including cash Rs 380,000 and eight mobile phones form their possession. Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the criminals, police sources added.