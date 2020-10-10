UrduPoint.com
Thief Gang Smashed

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 09:55 PM

Investigation Police Gujjarpura smashed a thief gang and arrested its two members

Police said here on Saturday that the police team recovered Rs 200,000 in cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons from the possession of members of the gang.

Police said here on Saturday that the police team recovered Rs 200,000 in cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons from the possession of members of the gang.

SP Investigation Civil Lines Asad ur Rehman led the police team which arrested the gang. The arrested accused had been identified as Asghar and Amer.

During interrogation, the gangsters confessed to many theft cases committed in differentareas of the city.

