(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The city police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a thief with eight motorcycles.

According to the police spokesman, the accused was identified as Mohsin and valuables worth Rs730,000 were also recovered from him. DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran has lauded the police performance, the spokesman added.