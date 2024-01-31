Open Menu

Thief Held, Stolen Cattle Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Thief held, stolen cattle recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Budhla Sant police arrested a thief and recovered stolen cattle of worth Rs one million from his possession here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, unknown thieves stole away cattle from a cattle pen situated at Mouza Arrayanwala on January 16.

The police registered the case against unknown outlaws and started the investigations under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Ayaz Hussain.

The police team arrested the thief Nazar Hussain and recovered three cattle of worth Rs one million and an auto-rickshaw from his possession.

Related Topics

Police Peruvian Nuevo Sol January From Million

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Tho ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case

4 hours ago
 Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Sh ..

Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Mac ..

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh

16 hours ago
 Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's ..

Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence

16 hours ago
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia childr ..

Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children

16 hours ago
 Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

16 hours ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit l ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor

16 hours ago
 Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with ..

Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts

16 hours ago
 Commissioner visits different schools, inspect pol ..

Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup

16 hours ago
 Revenue department officials important in general ..

Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan