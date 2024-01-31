Thief held, stolen cattle recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Budhla Sant police arrested a thief and recovered stolen cattle of worth Rs one million from his possession here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, unknown thieves stole away cattle from a cattle pen situated at Mouza Arrayanwala on January 16.

The police registered the case against unknown outlaws and started the investigations under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Ayaz Hussain.

The police team arrested the thief Nazar Hussain and recovered three cattle of worth Rs one million and an auto-rickshaw from his possession.