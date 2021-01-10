Thief held with stolen auto-rickshaw

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Jalilabad police have arrested a thief and recovered stolen auto-rickshaw from his possession here on Sunday.

Taking action on rising incidents of theft in the city, City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian formed a special team led by SDPO Cantt Syed Saleem Shah Bukhari to arrest the criminals.

The police team arrested Muhammad Iqbal s/o Muhammad Sabir and traced a case in which the criminal had stolen away auto-rickshaw of a citizen namely Muhammad Waqas about four days ago in the premises of Jalilabad police station.

Case has been registered against the thief and further investigations were underway, police sources said and added that more recoveries were expected from him.