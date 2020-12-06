UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thief Loot Four Shops

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 02:00 PM

Thief loot four shops

BAHWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :The thieves looted four shopkeepers of cash and valuables in Noorpur Noranga area here.

Police spokesman said that on the complaints of the shopkeepers,reports and cases have been lodged against unknown thieves who broke down the locks of four shops doing business of grocery,mobile phones and others in Noorpur Noranga area and took away cash and goods.

The spokesman said that action was underway to trace out the thieves and arrested them.

Further probe was in process.

Related Topics

Business Mobile

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate Finnish President on Indep ..

32 minutes ago

UAE Press:Setting our sights on the red planet

2 hours ago

Mainland China reports 18 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 6, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, S. Korean FM review consolidat ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.