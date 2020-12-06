Thief loot four shops

BAHWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :The thieves looted four shopkeepers of cash and valuables in Noorpur Noranga area here.

Police spokesman said that on the complaints of the shopkeepers,reports and cases have been lodged against unknown thieves who broke down the locks of four shops doing business of grocery,mobile phones and others in Noorpur Noranga area and took away cash and goods.

The spokesman said that action was underway to trace out the thieves and arrested them.

Further probe was in process.