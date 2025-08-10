Thief Stabs Security Guard To Death
Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2025 | 06:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) A thief stabbed a security guard to death at Officer Colony near Chowk Fawara.
Rescue 1122 said that a thief entered Officer Colony behind Circuit House near Chowk Fawara and attacked the security guard with a dagger when he confronted him. The culprit managed to escape.
The security guard received critical wounds on the neck and face. Rescuers, along with an ambulance, rushed to the scene and medically examined the guard who had already succumbed to his injuries.
Police also reached the scene and the body was shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital for postmortem. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Nazim. He was a resident of Sui Wala of Lodhran district. Police are investigating.
