Open Menu

Thief Steals 2kg Gold, Rs 0.5m From Timergara Jeweler

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Thief steals 2kg gold, Rs 0.5m from Timergara jeweler

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :In a broad day burglary, a thief stole two kg gold and a cash amount of 0.5 million from a jewelry shop in Timergara tehsil of Lower Dir on Wednesday.

According to the local jewelry association president, Zia Ullah and police, the robbery occurred in Zeb Jewelry Market where a thief stole 2kg gold and Rs 0.5 million from the shop of goldsmith, Hanif Ullah.

Police said the goldsmith, Hanifullah, found that someone had put glue in the locks of his shop so he put two kg gold and the cash amount in his other shop, located in front of his old shop, to open the glued locks.

Meanwhile, he said a thief stole his gold and cash, amounting to 37.5 million rupees and escaped.

He said the CCTV footage showed that a man wearing a white cap and facemask picked up his bag and escaped.

The president Timergara Jewelers' Association, Zia Ullah has demanded of the police to arrest the thief as soon as possible.

He also announced prize money of Rs 50,000 on the identification of the thief.

Related Topics

Police Jewelry Robbery Man Dir Timergara Money Gold Market From Million

Recent Stories

US expresses confidence in policies, programs of P ..

US expresses confidence in policies, programs of Pakistani Govt

12 minutes ago
 Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

16 minutes ago
 DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early d ..

DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early detection of diseases

34 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

1 hour ago
 AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to be ..

AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to begin Friday in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights ..

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights Lab

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

8 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

17 hours ago
 First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

18 hours ago
 Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratificat ..

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid - Szi ..

18 hours ago
 Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as r ..

Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan