Thief steals 2kg gold, Rs 0.5m from Timergara jeweler

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :In a broad day burglary, a thief stole two kg gold and a cash amount of 0.5 million from a jewelry shop in Timergara tehsil of Lower Dir on Wednesday.

According to the local jewelry association president, Zia Ullah and police, the robbery occurred in Zeb Jewelry Market where a thief stole 2kg gold and Rs 0.5 million from the shop of goldsmith, Hanif Ullah.

Police said the goldsmith, Hanifullah, found that someone had put glue in the locks of his shop so he put two kg gold and the cash amount in his other shop, located in front of his old shop, to open the glued locks.

Meanwhile, he said a thief stole his gold and cash, amounting to 37.5 million rupees and escaped.

He said the CCTV footage showed that a man wearing a white cap and facemask picked up his bag and escaped.

The president Timergara Jewelers' Association, Zia Ullah has demanded of the police to arrest the thief as soon as possible.

He also announced prize money of Rs 50,000 on the identification of the thief.