Thieves Drove Away Eight Small Animals In Car In Two Incidents
Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2024 | 05:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Unknown thieves stole away animals worth Rs six lakh in two different areas of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on Sunday.
According to local people, some unknown thieves used to visit different areas and managed to steal away precious goats in a car.
In first incident, four precious animals of Muhammad Aamir were taken away from Chak No 601/TDA.
Similarly, animals worth Rs four lakh, owned by Asghar Hussain, resident of Talai Chandhar, were also stole away in a car. The cattle farmers in the area are worried due to rising incidents of animal theft. The thieves are using car to deprive farmers from small animals.
