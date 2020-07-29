Thieves' gang arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Jhang Bazaar police have arrested a thieves' gang and recovered stolen items from their possession. Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that police team on tip-off conducted raid and succeeded in arresting 6 thieves including Kafeel, Adnan, Rauf, Zahid,Zeeshan and Ashfaq.

The police also recovered 3 stolen motorcycles, 2 computers and2 power transformers from their possession.