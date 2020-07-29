UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thieves' Gang Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 07:31 PM

Thieves' gang arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Jhang Bazaar police have arrested a thieves' gang and recovered stolen items from their possession. Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that police team on tip-off conducted raid and succeeded in arresting 6 thieves including Kafeel, Adnan, Rauf, Zahid,Zeeshan and Ashfaq.

The police also recovered 3 stolen motorcycles, 2 computers and2 power transformers from their possession.

Related Topics

Police Jhang From

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

6 minutes ago

AJK president condemns shelling at LoC, targeting ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues a law on social care

36 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker on Alleged Russians' Detention in ..

32 minutes ago

English Soccer Association's Community Shield Set ..

32 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation distributes 2,000 food parcels ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.