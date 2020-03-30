UrduPoint.com
Thieves' Gang Arrested; Stolen Items Recovered In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 10:27 PM

Thieves' gang arrested; stolen items recovered in Faisalabad

Madina Town police have arrested a thieves' gang along with its ring leader and recovered stolen items, jewelery and weapons from their possession

Madina Town police have arrested a thieves' gang along with its ring leader and recovered stolen items, jewelery and weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said that SHO Madina Town Inspector Azhar Naveed along with his team conducted raids and succeeded in arresting a thieves' gang including Imran (ring leader) s/o Khadim Hussain r/o Lodhran, islam Ejaz s/o Ejaz Ahmad r/o Lahore and Imran Javaid s/o Muhammad Javaid r/o Rabbani Colony Faisalabad.

The police recovered various stolen items, Currency, jewelry, mobile phones, and weapons from their possession. The accused were wanted to the police in a number of cases.

Further investigation was under progress.

