Thieves Gang Arrested, Stolen Valuables Recovered

Mon 16th August 2021 | 01:30 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The Lodhran police have arrested a gang of thieves and recovered stolen valuables from their possession here on Monday.

According to police sources, taking action on the rising incidents of motorcycles and cattle theft, the district police officer directed city police station to ensure strict action against the criminals.

The Station House Officer (SHO) Hubedaar Hussain alongwith his team arrested the notorious gang known as Imran alias Maani gang.

The accused were identified as Imran alias Maani, Atta Samad and Imran. The police have recovered stolen valuables of worth Rs 520,000 and weapons from their possession, police sources added.

The police registered a case against them and interrogation was underway, the sources said.

