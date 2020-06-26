UrduPoint.com
Thieves Gang Busted In Faisalabad

Fri 26th June 2020

Thieves gang busted in Faisalabad

Police have busted a thieves gang and recovered stolen items from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have busted a thieves gang and recovered stolen items from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that Jaranwala Sadar police on a tip-off, conducted raids and succeeded in arresting three thieves of a gang including- Yasir r/o chak No.

2, Shahid Awan r/o Islampura and Iftikhar r/o chak No.237-GB.

The police had also recovered various stolen items from their possession includingweapon.

Further investigations were underway.

