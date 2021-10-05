Thieves gang netted, 25 stolen motorcycles recovered

Khanewal police claimed to arrest three members of a notorious thieves gang and recovered 25 stolen motorcycles, two Kalashnikov, one pistol and dozens of bullets

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Khanewal police claimed to arrest three members of a notorious thieves gang and recovered 25 stolen motorcycles, two Kalashnikov, one pistol and dozens of bullets.

District Police Officer Muhammad Wasim, constituted a special team led by SHO 12-Meel Police Station Rao Hamid, to trace Riaz alias Razzu gang.

SHO Rao Hamid , working on tip off, raided and managed to arrest three notorious thieves namely Riaz alias Razzu, Shahid and Imran.

The police also recovered 25 stolen motorcycles and arms from their possession.

The district police officer talking to media stated the thieves used to deal with stolen motorcycles too.

He hailed performance of police team and awarded commendatory certificates.