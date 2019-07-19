UrduPoint.com
Thieves Make Noise: Shehbaz Gill

Fri 19th July 2019

Spokesperson to Punjab Chief Minister, Dr Shehbaz Gill on Friday said Pakistan Muslim Lea-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders' guilt is making noise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Spokesperson to Punjab Chief Minister, Dr Shehbaz Gill on Friday said Pakistan Muslim Lea-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders' guilt is making noise.

While talking to a private news channel he said most of the PMLN leaders and ex-federal ministers were found guilty of doing petty jobs abroad for the purpose of foreign residence.

PMLN leaders just turned the arrows towards the judiciary when the judicial system nabbed them though the same courts had issued unprecedented relief of six months to the ousted PM Nawaz Sharif, he responded.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had misused the authority and breached the rules to lease of 220 billion for a company where he was a shareholder, he added.

