Thieves Put Elfy In ATM Machine In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 03:45 PM
Unidentified persons put elfy in ATM machine of a commercial bank in the wee hours of Tuesda
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ): Unidentified persons put elfy in ATM machine of a commercial bank in the wee hours of Tuesday.
Police said on Wednesday that two persons entered the cabin of ATM Machine of a commercial bank at Sitiana Road and put elfy in the ATM Machines and fled the scene.
The police have lodged a complaint and started investigation for arrest of the accused through CCTV footage.