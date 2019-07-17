UrduPoint.com
Thieves Put Elfy In ATM Machine In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 03:45 PM

Thieves put elfy in ATM machine in Faisalabad

Unidentified persons put elfy in ATM machine of a commercial bank in the wee hours of Tuesda

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ): Unidentified persons put elfy in ATM machine of a commercial bank in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Police said on Wednesday that two persons entered the cabin of ATM Machine of a commercial bank at Sitiana Road and put elfy in the ATM Machines and fled the scene.

The police have lodged a complaint and started investigation for arrest of the accused through CCTV footage.

