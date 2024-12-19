Thieves Return Stolen Goods With Apology In Toba Tek Singh
Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 09:30 PM
TOBA TEK SINGH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Thieves in a village near Toba Tek Singh on Thursday returned stolen goods, including 12 tolas of gold and cash, along with a letter of apology. The unusual move came after the thieves claimed to have stolen from the wrong house by mistake, this was reported by the APP local correspondent.
According to reports, the thieves targeted a house in the limits of Chityana police station, only to later realize their error. Overcome with remorse, they returned the stolen goods with a heartfelt apology.
The letter, allegedly written by the thieves, expressed regret for the mistake and assured the homeowner that they were not the intended target.
APP/mzg/378
