Thieves Steal Away Cash,gold Ornaments In Three Incidents
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2024 | 02:30 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Thieves stole cash,gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs 8 million from three different homes in limits of Model town and Fateha Shah police stations,here on Monday.
According to police sources,thieves entered into house of a government employee namely as Muhammad Waseem and stole Rs 30 tola of gold,cash amounting Rs 10 lakh and foreign Currency.
Similarly,in another house owned by Muazzim Murtaza, the thieves took away five tola of gold and cash amounting Rs 500,000.
In the limits of Fateh Shah Police Station,a local landlord namely as Ishfaaq r/o Chak 493/EB, was deprived of three tola of gold and cash amounting Rs 300,000.
Police concerned have registered the cases and started investigation.
Recent Stories
Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan g ..
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extension
Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..
"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas
Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9
Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan embassy in Rabat holds event to recognise valor of Pakistani soldiers11 minutes ago
-
Dr. Shahida Rehmani condemns Gandapur's remarks against female journalists31 minutes ago
-
Jigar Muradabadi remembered on his 64th death anniversary31 minutes ago
-
RDA seals four buildings in Millat Colony, High Court Road31 minutes ago
-
Anti polio drives starts in KP to immunize over 5.75 mln children41 minutes ago
-
STS releases answer keys for Police Constable written test41 minutes ago
-
Young motorcyclist killed in road accident in Karachi1 hour ago
-
Khyber police ensure tight security for polio teams1 hour ago
-
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extension1 hour ago
-
Six policemen among ten injured in S Waziristan blast1 hour ago
-
ANF recovers 5 kg heroin from Colombo bound consignment1 hour ago
-
IMSciences holds orientation session for new batch2 hours ago