Thieves steal away cash,gold ornaments in three incidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Thieves stole cash,gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs 8 million from three different homes in limits of Model town and Fateha Shah police stations,here on Monday.

According to police sources,thieves entered into house of a government employee namely as Muhammad Waseem and stole Rs 30 tola of gold,cash amounting Rs 10 lakh and foreign Currency.

Similarly,in another house owned by Muazzim Murtaza, the thieves took away five tola of gold and cash amounting Rs 500,000.

In the limits of Fateh Shah Police Station,a local landlord namely as Ishfaaq r/o Chak 493/EB, was deprived of three tola of gold and cash amounting Rs 300,000.

Police concerned have registered the cases and started investigation.