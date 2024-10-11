Thieves Steal Copper Wire Worth Over Rs 450 Mln From Tarbela Dam's High-security Area
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 11:40 AM
TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Chief Engineer of Tarbela Power House has reported the theft of valuable copper wire worth over Rs 450 million from the store in a letter addressed to Ghazi's Station House Officer (SHO).
Chief Engineer revealed that several tons of copper wire, stored in wooden boxes, had gone missing.
The Chief Engineer has requested the registration of an FIR against unknown thieves and the recovery of the stolen material.
DSP Ghazi, Raja Bashir Ahmed, stated, "Investigations are underway and that he is optimistic about quick results."
He emphasized that the stolen wire was stored in a highly secure area within the Chinese camp.
According to the letter written by Chief Engineer Tarbela to the SHO Ghazi for registration of FIR, it was disclosed that on October 9, the storekeeper reported finding the wooden boxes containing Stator Winding materials open during a routine inspection.
Following this, a thorough check of the store was conducted by the store staff, which revealed that 176 copper Stator winding bars and 80 serial connectors had been stolen from the main store.
Despite the area having strict security measures, including police and WAPDA security personnel present at all times, there were no signs of forced entry, no locks were broken, and no doors were damaged.
The material disappeared from locked rooms within the store, raising serious concerns about a potential security breach in this high-security zone.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Afghan envoy visits University of Lahore to boost academic ties2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 132,200 cusecs water12 minutes ago
-
20 dead 7 injured in Duki deadly attack22 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemns attack on coal miners in Duki22 minutes ago
-
Acting president strongly condemns Balochistan attack killing miners52 minutes ago
-
Transport dept launches safety drive for students1 hour ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting miners in Balochistan's Duki area2 hours ago
-
'Under the leadership of the present regime, Pakistan is heading in the right direction,' says Muq ..2 hours ago
-
Balochistan CM condemns 'Cowardly' attack on coal miners2 hours ago
-
19 miners gunned down in Balochistan' s Dukki area3 hours ago
-
ECP to hear disqualification references against two PTI backed legislators on Oct 2111 hours ago
-
CDA chairman confident about facilities at SCO venue12 hours ago