Thieves Steal Thousands Worth Of Goods From Shops In Nowshera Virkan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Thieves steal thousands worth of goods from shops in Nowshera Virkan

Nowshera Virkan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Thieves steal thousands worth of goods from shops in Nowshera Virkan. Thieves targeted two shops and stole a huge amount of goods and cash in Nowshera VIrkan area on Tuesday.

According to the police sources, unknown thieves broke the locks of Abdul Rahman's shop in the village and took away 80 women's and men's suits, 30 pairs of shoes, and 40,000 in cash.

In a separate incident, the thieves also stole 20 sacks of rice and 25 sacks of wheat, worth millions of rupees from the mansion of Ghulam Mustafa in Mauza Abidabad.

The local police have registered cases and launched investigations to apprehend the culprits.

Intensive efforts are underway to recover the stolen goods and bring the perpetrators to justice.

