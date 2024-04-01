Thieves steal three transformers

People of Mangal Monday terrified as the third incident of transformer theft within three days took place within the jurisdiction of Mangal police station. The thieves have stolen transformers from Klore, Chonteri and Mangal Khulay

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) People of Mangal Monday terrified as the third incident of transformer theft within three days took place within the jurisdiction of Mangal police station. The thieves have stolen transformers from Klore, Chonteri and Mangal Khulay.

People of the region have raised question on the efficiency of the Mangal police as transformer thefts persist in the area without respite.

With more than a dozen incidents reported within the past six months alone, suspicions have arisen regarding possible involvement of individuals within the police force, although no Names have been disclosed yet.

Residents of the Mangal police station jurisdiction are calling for urgent action to protect them from the robbers and criminals, suggesting that if such protection cannot be ensured, the presence of a police station in the area becomes redundant.