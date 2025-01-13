Open Menu

Thieves Steal Tyres Worth Rs 700,000 From Shop

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Thieves steal tyres worth Rs 700,000 from shop

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Unknown thieves stole tyres worth Rs 700,000 from a shop in limits of Chobara Police Station district Layyah.

According to police sources, unknown thieves took away nearly 50 tyres costing Rs 700,00 from shop owned by Munawar Khaira and managed to escape. Police registered the case and started search for the unknown thieves.

