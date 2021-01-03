Thieves steal vehicles, cash from showrooms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :The outlaws have stolen 2 vehicles, cash and registration books of vehicles from 4 car showrooms here in the wee hours of Sunday.

The incident took place in Qasimabad taluka in the limits of Bhitai Nagar and Qasimabad police stations.

The police informed that 3 showrooms were located side by side while the fourth one located on the opposite side of the road, in the jurisdiction of Qasimabad police.

Owner of Najaf Motors, one of the affected showrooms said that they are still assessing the actual scale of the theft.

"They took away millions of rupees, many registration books, a 2017 model Toyota Corolla and a brand new Suzuki Cultus," he claimed.

Furqan Motors, Qalandar Motors and Jatoi Motors were others showrooms.

Police informed that the thieves also took away the recordings of the CCTV cameras.

The police were investigating.