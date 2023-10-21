Open Menu

Thieves Steals Precious Articles From Jamshaid Dasti's Free Bus Service

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Thieves steals precious articles from Jamshaid Dasti's free bus service

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Unknown thieves stole away different precious articles from Jamshaid Dasti's bus, which provides free-of-cost journeying facility to citizens from Chowk Shah Jamal to Muzaffargarh on daily basis.

According to police sources, the thieves allegedly stole away fuel, battery, and many other precious articles from the bus. The bus was offering free-of-cost journeying facility to the poor laborers for many years. The bus was parked at Chowk Gudpur, it underwent a theft incident. Police started an investigation into the incident.

More Stories From Pakistan