Thieves stole away cash, gold from house

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Unknown thieves stole away cash Rs 900,000 and five tola of gold from a house situated at Chak 9/8-R, in limits of Tulamba Police Station.

According to police, four unknown thieves entered into house of a citizen namely Kashif Dhakku by broking into roof and stole away cash Rs 900,000 and five tola of gold.

The thieves managed to escape safely by taking edge of darkness of night.

The owner of the house Kashif Dhakku submitted an application with Tulamaba police station. The police started investigation into the incident.