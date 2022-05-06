UrduPoint.com

Thieves Stole Away Cash, Gold From House

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2022 | 05:07 PM

Thieves stole away cash, gold from house

Unknown thieves stole away cash Rs 900,000 and five tola of gold from a house situated at Chak 9/8-R, in limits of Tulamba Police Station

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Unknown thieves stole away cash Rs 900,000 and five tola of gold from a house situated at Chak 9/8-R, in limits of Tulamba Police Station.

According to police, four unknown thieves entered into house of a citizen namely Kashif Dhakku by broking into roof and stole away cash Rs 900,000 and five tola of gold.

The thieves managed to escape safely by taking edge of darkness of night.

The owner of the house Kashif Dhakku submitted an application with Tulamaba police station. The police started investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Gold From

Recent Stories

15 buses, wagon impounded on overcharging during E ..

15 buses, wagon impounded on overcharging during Eid days

1 minute ago
 Imran Govt removed purely through democratic, cons ..

Imran Govt removed purely through democratic, constitutional process: ANP leader ..

1 minute ago
 Police tear-gas students as strike hits Sri Lanka

Police tear-gas students as strike hits Sri Lanka

1 minute ago
 Emirates Boarding Pass Unlocks More Offers in Duba ..

Emirates Boarding Pass Unlocks More Offers in Dubai for Summer 2022

32 minutes ago
 NATO Military Committee to Meet on May 19 to Discu ..

NATO Military Committee to Meet on May 19 to Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Alli ..

28 minutes ago
 Accused carrying Rs one mln head money gunned down ..

Accused carrying Rs one mln head money gunned down

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.