Thieves Stole Away Cash, Gold Ornaments, Worth Rs 2.4 M In Four Different Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2022 | 05:20 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Unknown thieves stole away cash, gold ornaments and some other valuables worth Rs 2.4 million from three shops and a house in Burewala circle, on Saturday night.

According to official sources, unknown thieves barged into house of late Abid Hussain at Chak 132/EB and stole gold ornaments worth Rs 1.

2 millions. Similarly, the thieves barged into shops after making hole in roof and looted cash Rs 150,000 and other precious articles from Sultan Engineering shop. Similarly, another two adjacent shops were also looted by the thieves. Police is investigating the theft incidents.

