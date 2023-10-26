Thieves strike in Pirmahal

(@FahadShabbir)

Unidentified thieves have stricken in the jurisdiction of police station, Tehsil Pirmahal on Thursday and took away cash and other valuables

Pirmahal (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Unidentified thieves have stricken in the jurisdiction of police station, Tehsil Pirmahal on Thursday and took away cash and other valuables. The police was reported about three cases of theft.

According to the relevant sources, in Chak No.

721 GB, two electricity transformers were stolen from the agricultural farm of Muhammad Rafiq. The unknown thieves stole the goat worth 80 thousand rupees belonging to Zwar Hussain, a resident of Chak No. 663 GB. The thieves also looted the shop of Fateh Muhammad in Chak No. 762 GB.

The police said that further details of stolen items would be shared later as the investigation into the matter was underway after filing of a complaint on behalf of the victims.

APP/NCY/378