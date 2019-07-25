UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thieves Take Away 60-tola Gold, Cash In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 07:07 PM

Thieves take away 60-tola gold, cash in Sialkot

Some unidentified thieves on Thursday deprived a man of his gold, prize bonds and cash, in Sydianwali village, situated in jurisdiction of Sadar police station

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Some unidentified thieves on Thursday deprived a man of his gold, prize bonds and cash, in Sydianwali village, situated in jurisdiction of Sadar police station.

According to police, Zafar lodged a report with the police station that unidentified thieves entered his house during his absence and took away 60-tola gold, Rs 100,000 in cash and prize bonds worth Rs 10,500.

Police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Man Prize Bond Gold

Recent Stories

Tokyo Governor to attend Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Grand ..

39 minutes ago

Paris hits record 41C temperature: weather service ..

46 seconds ago

Air strikes kill 12 civilians in northwest Syria: ..

48 seconds ago

Britain's Johnson rejects 'unacceptable' Brexit de ..

49 seconds ago

USC to establish mega stores in big cities

51 seconds ago

Poverty alleviation programme to be completed with ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.