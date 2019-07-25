Thieves take away 60-tola gold, cash in Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Some unidentified thieves on Thursday deprived a man of his gold prize bonds and cash, in Sydianwali village, situated in jurisdiction of Sadar police station

According to police, Zafar lodged a report with the police station that unidentified thieves entered his house during his absence and took away 60-tola gold, Rs 100,000 in cash and prize bonds worth Rs 10,500.

Police have registered a case.