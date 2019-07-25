Thieves Take Away 60-tola Gold, Cash In Sialkot
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 07:07 PM
Some unidentified thieves on Thursday deprived a man of his gold, prize bonds and cash, in Sydianwali village, situated in jurisdiction of Sadar police station
According to police, Zafar lodged a report with the police station that unidentified thieves entered his house during his absence and took away 60-tola gold, Rs 100,000 in cash and prize bonds worth Rs 10,500.
Police have registered a case.