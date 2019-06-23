UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thieves Take Away 80-tola Gold, Cash From House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 04:50 PM

Thieves take away 80-tola gold, cash from house

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) ::Unidentified thieves took away 80-tola gold, Rs 3,500,000 in cash and other valuables in the jurisdiction of City Daska police station.

One Nadeem Butt lodged a report with the police that thieves entered his house from top roof in College Road area when his family was not home, and took away gold, cash, etc.

Police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Daska Gold Family From Top

Recent Stories

DMCC reports 12% growth in 2018, driving commodity ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistani footballs to be used in FIFA 2020

25 minutes ago

DEWA seeks cooperation with Swedish entities

36 minutes ago

WC 2019: Celebs rally support for Pakistan against ..

37 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Iraq Ambassador

51 minutes ago

In a first, National Assembly budget session calle ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.