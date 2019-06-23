Thieves take away 80-tola gold, cash from house

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) ::Unidentified thieves took away 80-tola gold, Rs 3,500,000 in cash and other valuables in the jurisdiction of City Daska police station.

One Nadeem Butt lodged a report with the police that thieves entered his house from top roof in College Road area when his family was not home, and took away gold, cash, etc.

Police have registered a case.