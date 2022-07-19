Thieves take away computers, laptops from software house

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Unknown thieves have stolen computers, laptops and other valuables from a software house located in Faisal Colony area of the city.

Police sources said that one, Sultan Mahmood, the owner of a software house lodged his complaint with police that his software house located in Faisal Colony was closed due to Eid-ul-Azha vacations.

He submitted that unknown thieves entered the software house building and took away computers, laptops and other valuables.

The police registered a case against unknown suspects. Further probe was underway.