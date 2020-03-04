UrduPoint.com
Thieves Take Away Foreign Currency,cash In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 04:35 PM

Thieves take away foreign currency,cash in Sialkot

The thieves on Wednesday deprived a man of foreign currency, gold, cash and other items in Cantt, Police limits

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The thieves on Wednesday deprived a man of foreign Currency, gold, cash and other items

in Cantt, Police limits.

According to the police, Mian Nazeefud Din, in an application to the police, said

the accused entered his house in absence of the family and took away foreign currency,

one million rupees, 30-tola gold and other valuables.

The police have registered a case and started investigations.

