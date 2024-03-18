Thieves take away solar plates

Unknown thieves made away with solar plates and invertor worth Rs 0.7mln installed at tubewell in chak no 128/10-R on Sunday night

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Unknown thieves made away with solar plates and invertor worth Rs 0.7mln installed at tubewell in chak no 128/10-R on Sunday night.

Police sources informed that the thieves struck at a tubewell of Saif ur Rehman and ran away with 16 solar plates and invertor installed there in the limits of Thatta Sadiqabad police station.

They said that the police had registered an FIR against the thieves.

APP/qsb/mjk