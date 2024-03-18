Open Menu

Thieves Take Away Solar Plates

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 10:29 PM

Thieves take away solar plates

Unknown thieves made away with solar plates and invertor worth Rs 0.7mln installed at tubewell in chak no 128/10-R on Sunday night

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Unknown thieves made away with solar plates and invertor worth Rs 0.7mln installed at tubewell in chak no 128/10-R on Sunday night.

Police sources informed that the thieves struck at a tubewell of Saif ur Rehman and ran away with 16 solar plates and invertor installed there in the limits of Thatta Sadiqabad police station.

They said that the police had registered an FIR against the thieves.

APP/qsb/mjk

Related Topics

Police Police Station Sadiqabad Thatta Sunday FIR

Recent Stories

Pak footballers training camp kicks off

Pak footballers training camp kicks off

6 minutes ago
 IHC summons CDA chairman, others in contempt of co ..

IHC summons CDA chairman, others in contempt of court case

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner Hyderabad transferred to local govt D ..

Commissioner Hyderabad transferred to local govt Deptt

5 minutes ago
 Paris suburb beefs up security after police statio ..

Paris suburb beefs up security after police station attack

5 minutes ago
 Over 100 kidnapped in two new attacks in Nigeria

Over 100 kidnapped in two new attacks in Nigeria

5 minutes ago
 Swift action demanded as theft incident increases ..

Swift action demanded as theft incident increases in Toba Tek Singh

5 minutes ago
Population Welfare dept introduces IT-based initia ..

Population Welfare dept introduces IT-based initiatives

5 minutes ago
 PSL 9 Final: Sultans elect to bat against United

PSL 9 Final: Sultans elect to bat against United

33 minutes ago
 Current economic challenges can be tackled: Pasha

Current economic challenges can be tackled: Pasha

20 minutes ago
 SECP issues advertisements, call centre management ..

SECP issues advertisements, call centre management guidelines for digital lender ..

5 minutes ago
 Wall Street stocks lifted by tech rebound before k ..

Wall Street stocks lifted by tech rebound before key rate decisions

20 minutes ago
 SC expresses dissatisfaction on CDA's reply over t ..

SC expresses dissatisfaction on CDA's reply over tree cutting in F-9 Park

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan