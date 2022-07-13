UrduPoint.com

Thin Attendance In Offices Throughout Hazara Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2022 | 07:52 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :The offices throughout Hazara division witnessed thin attendance of employees on Wednesday - first working day after Eid-ul-Adha holidays.

According to the details, a large number of government employees remained absent from duty on the first working day after the Eid.

The clerical and class IV staff were present but were not in the mood to work. Due to this people and visitors faced problems.

Moreover, most of the markets and bazaars in Abbottabad city were still closed.

