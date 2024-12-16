Things towards Pakistan to be changed after new govt in Bangladesh: former HC Rafiuzzaman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Former High Commissioner (HC) of Pakistan to Bangladesh Rafiuzzaman Siddiqui on Monday said that the incumbent caretaker government of Bangladesh under the leadership of Muhammad Younus was hesitant to take steps at this stage and hoped that the things towards Pakistan would change soon after the formation of new elected government

While addressing a Seminar on ‘Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations in the backdrop of the Monsoon Revolution’ organized by Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA), he said that Bangladesh had to develop good relations with its neighbouring countries, including Pakistan.

He said that there were many challenges in the relations of Pakistan and Bangladesh and visa issue was one of them but those could be dealt with a proper mechanism.

He was of the view that Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) had been very supportive of Pakistan. There was a change in the Bangladeshi government, he said adding that things were changing and these would take time.

Replying to a question, Rafiuzzamn Siddiqui said that Bihari did not want to live anywhere else except Karachi. He said that they were provided with1000 houses in Mianchano but they did not prefer to live over there and came back to the city.

Answering a question, he said that the things were changing and good things could come forward with serious efforts and hard-work.

Member of the Council PIIA and Chief Executive Officer of Paradise International Group of Companies Zafar Shafique; the former Chairman of Department of Public Administration, University of Karachi, Dr. Syed Humayun; and Advocate and Founding Director of Imkaan Welfare Organization Tahera Hasan also addressed the Seminar as speakers.

They also highlighted the ways to engage with Bangladesh through partnership, economic potential, etc.