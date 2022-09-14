Think of flood affectees; stop political bickering: Cheema

Member National Assembly Doctor Nisar Ahmed Cheema PML (N) Wednesday said this was no time for political point scoring but time to heal the wounds of the flood affectees as the people there were suffering from acute hunger

While talking to ptv news channel Cheema said Iman Khan should refrain from making statements that add to the grief of those millions of homeless people waiting for basic needs like food and shelter in such affected areas.

He said flood affectees were in a difficult situation and Imran Khan was busy settling political scores.

Answering to a question he said, "our party always believed in politics of dialogue and reconciliation and we being the party in power would always welcome all stakeholders to settle problems through dialogues."He said that the process of rehabilitation of all flood affectees was a big challenge but the government was fully committed to work for their betterment and development.