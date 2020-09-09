UrduPoint.com
Think Tanks Being Engaged To Educate World On Kashmir Issue: Shehryar Afridi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:10 PM

Think tanks being engaged to educate world on Kashmir issue: Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman of Parliamentry Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Afridi Wednesday said the Committee was engaging think tanks and other institutions to educate the world on Kashmir issue through arguments and dialogue.

The world must break its silence over the Kashmir dispute and play its role in liberating the Kashmiris from Indian yoke, he said in a meeting with members of Youth Forum for Kashmir.

The worst human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir had exposed the real face of so-called secular Indian state before the world and its high time for the international powers to help Kashmiris in exercise their right of self determination, he added.

The youth of Kashmir was the vanguard of their independence movement, he said and urged the Pakistani youth to stand by with Kashmiri brethren and raise their voices for them on social media platforms.

Kashmir Committee, he said was mobilizing all resources to highlight the issue of Kashmir at every key forum, adding that a strategy had been evolved under which delegations would be sent across the globe to plead the case of Kashmiris after the improvement in Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation globally.

