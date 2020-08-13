UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Think-tanks Of Pakistan, China Exchange Views On Int'l Security, Regional Situation

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 08:50 PM

Think-tanks of Pakistan, China exchange views on int'l security, regional situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign policy experts and scholars from Pakistan and China in a bilateral virtual dialogue exchanged views on international security, regional environment and Pakistan-China cooperation to advance peace and stability.

The dialogue was held by Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) with Shanghai Institute for International Studies (SIIS) on Wednesday via video-conferencing.

The Pakistani side was led by Director General ISSI Ambsador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry with other speakers included Ambassador Masood Khalid, Dr.

Rifaat Hussain, Lt. Gen (R) Naeem Khalid Lodhi, and Dr. Saranjam Baig.

President SIIS Prof Chen Dongxiao represented the Chinese side comprising Dr. Wang Shida, Prof. Wu Chunsi, Prof. Zhang Jiadong and Prof. Wang Xu.

Chairman board of Governors ISSI Ambassador Khalid Mahmood delivered vote of thanks, while Dr. Talat Shabbir, Director China Pakistan Study Centre made introductory remarks.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad China Vote Shanghai From

Recent Stories

Islamic New Year holiday for private sector announ ..

6 minutes ago

Freeze on annexation of Palestinian territories a ..

6 minutes ago

Joint statement of the United States, the State of ..

36 minutes ago

RAKTDA announces strong performance in initial rec ..

51 minutes ago

UAE underscores need for holistic approach to peac ..

1 hour ago

UAE-Netherlands Political Consultation Committee d ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.