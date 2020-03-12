UrduPoint.com
Third Accountability Court Established In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 10:30 PM

Third accountability court established in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday notified the establishment of third accountability court in Islamabad.

According to a ministry's notification, Sessions Judge Syed Asghar Ali will chair the Accountability Court No 3Judge Muhammad Bashir and Judge Azam Khan are already presiding over accountability courts No 1 and 2 respectively.

