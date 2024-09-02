Third anti-corruption open court on Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Following special instructions issued by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, Khuli Katcheries (open courts) on complaints and identification of corruption were being held across the province on a monthly basis.

A letter from the provincial information said on Monday that under the formal procedure the third such open court will be held on Tuesday by the Anti-Corruption Establishment.

The open court will start at 11:00 a.m. and continue till 03:00 p.m. at the Anti-Corruption Head Office, Hayatabad.

The open court will be presided over by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister KP on Anti-Corruption, Brigadier Retd. Musaddiq Abbasi.

The people have been advised to submit their complaints directly during the open court or through the regional offices. The registered complaints will be allotted tracking numbers for prompt action, the letter said.