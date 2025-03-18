Third Batch of advanced course graduates from capital Police College Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The third batch of the advanced course at Capital Police College Islamabad successfully passed out, with a prestigious ceremony held on Tuesday at Police Lines Headquarters.

An official told APP that the ceremony was attended by Deputy Commandant Capital Police College Dr Muhammad Iqbal as the chief guest, while Principal Capital Police College and other senior police officers were also present.

He said six officers from Islamabad Police and twenty officers from Gilgit-Baltistan Police participated in the course. The Deputy Commandant congratulated the officers on successfully completing the training and distributed certificates among the participants.

He said Inspector Shah Sarwar secured the first position in Law, Inspector Muhammad Riaz achieved the first position in Rifle Shooting, and Inspector Shafqat Ali attained the first position in the parade.

Addressing the ceremony, the Deputy Commandant said, “You have successfully completed the departmental course for organizational development.

I am pleased to be here as the chief guest at this passing-out ceremony.”

He said the training faculty delivered excellent instruction in the shortest possible time. "You are fortunate that Allah Almighty has given you the opportunity to serve the public," he added.

He urged the officers to always remember that they are servants of the people. “No work brings as much satisfaction as serving others. Serve the people well, and there will be no reason why you should not earn respect,” he emphasized.

He said, “I urge you to make a vow today to adopt the service of humanity as your motto. While adhering to the law, ensure the provision of justice to the public without discrimination.”

He added that protecting the lives and property of citizens is the Primary duty of the police, and giving them respect and solving their problems should remain a top priority.

