Third Batch Of Nursing Leadership & Capacity Building Course Concludes At KMU
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Third batch of Nursing Leadership & Capacity Building Course, jointly organized by Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, SAME RPS UK, and the Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has been successfully completed.
The course aimed to equip the nursing sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with modern leadership and professional skills.
The certificate distribution ceremony was attended by KMU Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rubina Nazli, Director General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Muhammad Saleem, Chief HSRU Health Department Dr. Khalil Akhtar, Director Nursing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Bano, KMU Registrar Inam Ullah Khan Wazir, Director SAME RPS UK Dr. Ijaz Hussain, and Director Academics KMU Prof. Dr. Zilli Huma.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Muhammad Saleem, the chief guest, along with other distinguished speakers, commended KMU for its significant role in education and research.
They appreciated the university's efforts in organizing this course and emphasized the need for its continuity in the future.
The speakers highlighted that the certification awarded by Chester University, UK would further enhance the professional capabilities of the nurses, enabling them to perform their duties more effectively.
They also acknowledged the substantial investment made by the government in this initiative and urged the participants to utilize their newly acquired skills to their full potential.
It was emphasized that the nursing sector serves as the backbone of the healthcare system, and without it, the health sector remains incomplete.
The provincial government is committed to improving the quality of nursing education and training by utilizing all available resources to build a strong and efficient healthcare system.
Furthermore, the course focused on enhancing participants' communication and leadership skills, which will not only contribute to their personal development but also help improve the overall healthcare system.
The participants were encouraged to apply their knowledge in their respective fields and serve as agents of positive change.
They were also advised to ensure full attendance and active participation in the learning process.
The successful completion of the 3rd batch reflects KMU's commitment to the promotion of nursing education and professional development.
This initiative will play a vital role in preparing a skilled nursing workforce in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, fostering leadership, and bringing positive transformation to the healthcare sector.
