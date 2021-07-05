Third brother involved in beating sister arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Police on Monday arrested the third brother involved in severely beating up his sister for demanding her share in inherited property here.

Police said two of the brothers involved in the case have already been arrested while on Monday the third brother whose name was registered in the FIR was also arrested.

The third brother identified as Zahid had left the area after the incident was reported.

Police had come into action against the three brothers after a video showing a woman severely beaten by her brothers for demanding her share in property, had gone viral on social media.

Two of the brothers were arrested on the same day while the third one who was at large, was arrested on Monday, police said.